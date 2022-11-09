Keith Eugene Heller, 95, died at Calvary Homes in Lancaster on November 4, 2022. He was born on his family's farm in Wells County, Indiana, a son of Raymond Heller and Flossie (Ochsenrider) Heller. He graduated from Marion High School in Marion, Indiana in 1945. From 1945-1947 Keith served in the U.S. Army's 754th Tank Battalion, stationed in Korea.
Following his honorable discharge Keith returned to Marion and married his wife Thelma in June 1947. Keith and Thelma were married for 62 years until Thelma's passing in 2009. Together they had four children Dennis, Stephen, Randy, and Debra.
Keith had a distinguished career as an accountant and financial officer with several firms. He began his career with the American Electric Power Corporation. From 1953 to 1981, Keith was an accountant with increasing levels of responsibility in the glass manufacturing industry, first with Canton Glass Company and then with National Bottle Corporation as treasurer and controller. When National Bottle moved its headquarters from Chicago to Philadelphia, Keith and his family relocated to Havertown, PA. While working at National Bottle, Keith earned an Associate of Business Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance in 1969. In 1981, Keith began a new phase of his career as the treasurer and controller for the Martin Architectural Group, a leading architectural firm headquartered in Philadelphia, from which he retired in 1999.
Keith was a long-time member of Grace Chapel in Havertown, PA, and following Keith's and Thelma's relocation to Lititz, PA, they became members of Calvary Church of Lancaster. At Calvary Church Keith was thankful to have opportunities to serve in ways that utilized his experience, including service as a deacon, Financial Secretary, and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Keith also served on the board of Calvary Homes, the retirement community where he later resided.
Keith enjoyed reading, watching sports, taking long and scenic drives in the country, and visiting and playing dominoes with friends. He also greatly enjoyed the companionship of pets and the beauty of nature, birds, and wildlife.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, a son, Stephen Heller, a brother, Ardith Heller, and three sisters, Maxine Truex Sanders, Berneil Baxter, and Arlene Rayle. He is survived by two sons, Dennis Heller of Charlotte, NC and Randy Heller (Anita) of Lititz, PA, a daughter, Debra Heller of Harrisburg, PA, four grandchildren, Stephanie Chitty (Bryan) of Waxhaw, NC, William Heller of Lynchburg, VA, Brian Heller of Baltimore, MD, and Jennifer Heller of Lititz, PA, two great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Keith is planned for Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA, at 11AM, followed by a light lunch. Services will be livestreamed. Burial will be private in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider a donation to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund. Keith's family also wishes for his friends to remember Keith by spending some special time with their loved ones and by finding ways to enjoy nature.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com