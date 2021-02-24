Keith Edward Littler, Sr.

Keith E. Littler, Sr., 45, of Strasburg, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Huntington Station, NY he was the son of Margaret (Hulser) and Edward Littler. He was the beloved husband to Brenda (Jackson) Littler for over 23 years.
A beloved husband, father, pappy, son, brother and friend. Keith was employed at Stephenson Equipment, Inc. as a Territory Manager. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church. He was the former President of Strasburg Sportsman Association and a member of the Riverside Camping Association. Keith was an avid New York Giants fan and enjoyed watching the Phillies and Flyers. He had many hobbies that included hunting, fishing, camping and playing basketball, football and corn hole. Keith could be found most Sundays cooking breakfast at the club for members and their families. He was the life of the party and enjoyed grilling out and cooking. Most of all Keith cherished spending time with his family and especially enjoyed playing catch with his grandson, Carson. His sense of humor and golden heart will be missed by all who knew him.
Keith is survived by his wife, Brenda; his children: Payton Littler and Keith, Jr. (Alexis) all of Strasburg and Tyler Littler (Addi) of Refton; his grandson Carson; siblings: Kenny Littler (Ingrid) of Charlotte, NC, Kathleen Eshbach (Dale) of Ronks, PA and Kristina Rineer (Michael) of Smoketown, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Strasburg Sportsman Association, 316 Weaver Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. A viewing will be held from 5PM -7PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Bachman Snyder Family Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 1PM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com717-687-7644