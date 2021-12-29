Keith E. Hummel, 85, of Lititz, passed away at Brethren Village on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Dubois, PA. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA, in 1960 and came to Lancaster to teach at Lancaster Mennonite High School. In 1970, he earned a Master of Education degree from Millersville University. He went on to create vocational and education training programs for hundreds of companies, was a partner in a counseling & consulting group, served as an expert witness in workers compensation cases and served as both Program and Membership Chairman for the American Society for Training and Development. But he was more than the sum of his jobs and degrees: Keith was also a poet and writer who spoke of the love and beauty of the world around him. His was the power of words, a gift he bequeathed his children. He spent a life of service to others, lending a helping hand where needed, striving to leave the world better than he found it. Most recently, as a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren he and his wife coordinated their Hygiene Kit Project for Church World Services, helping many families around the world. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sons Keith Jr. & Kirk, a daughter, Karla Senescu, and 6 grandchildren. There will be a private service for the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made in Keith’s memory to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Lititz, PA 17543.
