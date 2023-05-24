Keith E. Doutrich, 60, of Lititz passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Patsy (Sullenberger) Gravesande and Joseph Doutrich. He was the beloved husband to Lisa (Balmer) with whom he celebrated over 32 years of marriage.
Keith was a graduate of Warwick High School. He enjoyed visiting the shore and working in the yard. Keith was an RC Car enthusiast. Most of all he cherished spending time with his 4 cats and family.
Keith is survived by his wife; his parents; his brother Dwayne Doutrich of Harrisburg and his nephew James Doutrich husband of Sarah Clark of Camp Hill; 2 great nephews and great niece; and cousin Bonnie Churnich wife of Jerry. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Donald and Wilma Hedgecock.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the animal organization of your choice. A Funeral Service will be held at 7PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 N. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 6PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
