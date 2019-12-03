Keith C. Weirbach, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Bethlehem to the late Lloyd and Catherine (Overbeck) Weirbach and was the husband of Paula F. (Weinhold) Weirbach, with whom he shared 17 years of marriage.
Keith worked as a mechanic. He loved cars, motorcycles, hunting, restoring cars, attending car shows, and especially loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by a son, Ryan Snyder of Denver, 2 daughters, Desirae, wife of Alan Jones of Virginia, Christina Shiplett of Harrisburg; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 sisters, Debra Gares of Texas, and Donna, wife of Larry Chubb of Walnutport, PA.
In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by son, Keith Weirbach, II.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10 to 11am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Interment will take place in the Denver Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Keith's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »