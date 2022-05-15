Keith C. Lynn

Keith Charles Lynn, 49, of Highland, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Charles J. Lynn and the late Donna J. (Farmer) Lynn. Keith was the loving husband of Michelle Lynn and dedicated father to Ryan and Karina Lynn.
Keith graduated from Hempfield High School, Landisville, PA, with the Class of 1991. He later then served as a Police Officer for Washington D.C Metropolitan Police for 8 years before leaving the force to start his own private security company. In 2002, Keith founded Code 3 Security and Protection Services Inc. and served as President and CEO. Additionally, he served as President and CEO of Code Black Security & Protection Division Inc. located in Germantown, MD. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed playing and helping coach his son's little league team. He was also a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Along with his father and wife, Keith is survived by his children, Ryan and Karina, of Highland, MD; his step-mother, Bonnie Lynn, wife of Charles Lynn; a sister, Michelle Zerbe and her husband Stephen of Mountville; and his nieces, Mckenna and Brynn Zerbe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service which will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests from 4 - 6 PM. Flowers will be received. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
