Keith B. Good, 57, was called home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019, in Mount Joy. He was born July 25, 1962, in Lancaster, the son of the late Doris Hill (Good). Keith is survived by his love, Brenda Lefever, of Providence, PA; his daughter Nina Good of Lancaster, PA; Angie Melendez (Eric) of Lancaster, PA; and son, Jorge Velez (Haley) of Harford County, MD, and their mother, Betty. Also surviving are three brothers, Wesley Good, (Debra) of Sierra Vista, AZ; Thomas Good (Tiffany) of Lancaster, PA; Quincy Hill of York, PA; sister Charise Good of Frederick, MD. He has four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Keith medically retired from the School District of Lancaster, where he worked for over 15 years. Keith enjoyed life valuing family, hunting, and fishing. He never encountered an environment where he could not engage people, creating laughter, and bring smiles.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to The E.E. Manny Murry Center/Hospice for their kind-heartedness and loving care during this difficult time.
A private family service will be held at 5:00 PM followed by a public Celebration of Life service at 6:00 PM, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Pleasant Ridge Community Center, on 209 Longwood Ct. W., Lancaster, PA 17603. In honoring Keith's wishes, the family will scatter his ashes in some of his favorite hunting and fishing spots. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com