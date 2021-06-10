Keith Ashley Maser, 65 years old, October 3.1955 to May 29, 2021.
A loving brother and uncle; who will be missed by all.
He was an avid Phillies fan and consultant for all the family birthday dates and phone numbers. Just like the fighting Phills he fought battles of blindness, and cancer and was strong thru so much; a true inspiration to us all.
Rest in peace bro. Survived by bothers, Butch and Scott Maser, and sister, Darline Dixon. Nephews and nieces, Doug, Austin and Joseph Maser, Pat and John Ames and DeeAnn Dixon. www.CremationLancasterPA.com
