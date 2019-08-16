Keith A. Swartz, 46, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Gary and Eileen F. Kranch of Elizabethtown. Keith was the husband of Angela M. (Halbleib) Swartz with whom he celebrated 21 years of marriage this past June 6th.
Keith was employed by Rohrers Quarry as a truck driver. He was a member of the Susquehanna Yacht Club and the Dela-Ches Fishing Association as well as other notable clubs and organizations. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, hunting, woodworking and most of all spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children, Jazmine Swartz of Lebanon and David Swartz of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by a son, William D. "Willie" Swartz.
A funeral service honoring Keith's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy from 3 PM to 5 PM and again on Monday at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM as well as after the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com