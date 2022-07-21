Keith A. Gillette, 46, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of Leo W. and Deborah K. McCauley Gillette, Mount Joy. Keith was a truck driver for Wenger Feeds for 22 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a love of music.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one daughter: Rebecca I. Gillette, Elizabethtown. One brother: Kevin M. (Beth) Gillette, Portland, OR.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Mount Joy Cemetery. The Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
