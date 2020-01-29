Keary A. Baumgardt, 47, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Patricia A. Oatman Burkholder and the late James R. Burkholder. A daycare worker, Keary enjoyed children, animals and the beach.
She will be lovingly missed by: her mother, Patricia of Leola; her brother, Rick married to Jacqueline Lentz, Leola; nieces, Tori Lee and Gabrielle Ann; grandmother, Doris Oatman, Lancaster; fiancé Randal Figueroa, Lititz.
Funeral Services: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with viewing from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Furman-Leola
