Kaylin Joy Stoltzfus, 1, of 25 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, passed away of injuries sustained in an accident at home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Amos, Jr. and Kathryn (Glick) Stoltzfus. She attended the Old Order Amish Church with her parents.

Also surviving: a brother, Alan Jeremiah, at home; grandparents, Amos and Martha Stoltzfus, John and Prescilla Glick, all of Gordonville; great-grandparents, Daniel and Amanda Esh, Bird In Hand, Hannah married to the late Samuel Glick, Gap; step-great-grandfather, Samuel B. Stoltzfus, Gap.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the late home with burial following in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola

