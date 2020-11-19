Kayla Marie Steele, 19, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Lancaster to Jeffrey and Michelle (Zinn) Steele.
Kayla's ministry was to spread love and joy. She loved making people smile and always tried to brighten their day. She loved going to school at Garden Spot in New Holland and loved all her classmates and teachers. Eight months ago, Kayla started working with a personal nurse, Christina Mocniak, who she dearly loved, they enjoyed crafting, doing beads and painting Christmas ornaments together.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Clayton Steele, fiancé of Topanga Bowmaster; grandmother, Jerrieann Zinn and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kayla's memory may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA, 17603 .
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »