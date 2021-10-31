Kay Y. (Weigand) Read, 88 of Peach Bottom, entered into rest Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Born July 16, 1933 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Laura L. Kilgo and William A. Weigand. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kay is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David R. Read, and two sisters, Shirley Hoober and Nancy Eshleman. She is survived by her sons, David M. Read married to Linda (Sweigart), Vieques, Puerto Rico; Drew D. Read, Ft. Myers, FL; a daughter, JoDee R., wife of John F. Diakow, Red Lion, PA, two granddaughters, Gabrielle E., wife of Brandon Herwig and Elizabeth L., wife of Daniel Beam. Three great-grandchildren, Cecylia R. Diakow-Herwig, Eva K. and Kohen B. Beam and a sister, Joeann Salvani, Charleston SC.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:00-10:55 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Peach Bottom, with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be held privately with the family immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1530 Slate Hill Rd., Peach Bottom, PA 17563. To send an online condolence, please visit: CremationPa.com