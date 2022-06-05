Kay Florence Ankeny, 75 of Mt. Gretna passed away in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Lebanon on April 4, 1947, a daughter of the late Jay Edward and Joyce Dean (Ayers) Twigg. Kay was the wife of the late Dennis C. Ankeny who passed away September 20, 2006. She was the companion of Bob Funk, Lititz for more than 15 years.
Mrs. Ankeny had worked with her family Beer Distributor business. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Lakeview Yacht Club, Wrightsville, PA. Surviving in addition to her partner is son: Christopher Ankeny of State College; brother: Dennis, husband of Carolyn Twigg, Leola; Ryan, husband of Christie Twigg, Leola and cousin: Gordon, husband of Laura Ebright, Mt. Gretna.
A Viewing will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a Graveside service to follow at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Please join us for a celebration of life from 1-3pm located at Per Diem (50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, PA 17543) inside the Hotel Rock Lititz on the Rock Lititz Campus. Contributions may be made in Kay's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. www.rohlandfh.com
