Kay Ellen Carey, 76 years old of Irvona, formerly Lancaster, PA, died on September 2, 2019 in UPMC Altoona. She was born in Altoona, PA, daughter of Tommie A. David and Frances A. Carey David. She was a former member of St. Anthony of Padua, Lancaster, PA. She was a member of Professed Member Dominican 3rd Order Laity. She worked as a bookkeeper for Conestoga Tours of Lancaster, PA.
Surviving are brother & wife, Lance M. & Jane David, brother & wife, Tommie J. & Karen David, brother & wife, Michael S. & Corinne David, brother & wife, Scott B. & Nancy David, sister, Kathleen E. (David) Coxey, sister & husband, Delores D. & Bob (David) Lehman, sister & husband, Caroline G. & Bill (David) Hershey. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father, Tommie A. David, mother, Frances A. Carey.
Friends will be received Friday, September 6, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, PA. Services will be held at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Fr. Zab Amar officiating. Interment will follow in the Allemansville Cemetery.
