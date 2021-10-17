Kay Dill Vollmar, 81, of Willow Valley near Lancaster, Pa., formerly of Landenberg Pa. and Laurel, Md., died October 11.
Kay was born April 13, 1940 in Harrisburg, and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She was a student at Ridley Township High School, where she graduated in 1958, and Moore College of Art and Design, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design in 1962. While in college she married William Richard Vollmar. After graduating she worked designing children’s clothing under the Cinderella brand. When her children were older she returned to work, teaching art and English at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. as well as fashion design and pattern drafting at Howard Community College and Montgomery County College in Maryland.
When she retired, Kay and Dick moved to Landenberg, Pa. to be closer to their children. She joined Hockessin United Methodist Church, where she became active in the church’s Clothes Closet, first as an occasional volunteer and eventually as the chair of the ministry. In 2013, Kay and Dick moved to Willow Valley near Lancaster.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years; her sister, Leona Dill Morgan of Willow Valley; her sister-in-law Sara Vollmar of Cornwall, Pa.; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Susan Vollmar of Willow Street, Pa.; her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and James Hawkins of Smyrna, Del.; her grandchildren, Peter Hawkins and Sarah Vollmar and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23. A greeting will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Clothes Closet at Hockessin United Methodist Church, 7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
