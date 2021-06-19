Kay Louise Davis died peacefully at home on May 16, 2021 in Gordonville, PA at the age of 75, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nola and Francis Clifford Davis of Fairfield, CA, who had previously lived in Menlo Park, CA for many years. Kay is survived by her brother, Cliff Davis, sister-in-law, Eva of Fairfield, CA and nephews, Daniel Sroaf of Placerville, CA, David Sroaf of Mendocino, CA and Eddie Davis of San Mateo, CA. Also, grandnieces Taylor Davis of San Mateo and Allison Sroaf of Placerville, CA.
In December 2016 Kay moved from California to the Amish country after falling in love with the people and their way of life through her passion for travel. She was also a pet lover leaving behind her adopted dog, "Annie" and cat "Toby".
Kay was a generous, thoughtful and wise person in many ways. Her friendship will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Australian Shepherds Furever, 2910 South Archibald Ave., Suite A607, Ontario, CA 91761 or please visit:
https://www.australianshepherdsfurever.org/ Furman's – Leola