Kay D. Sauders, 79, of Lititz, formerly of New Holland, died on May 21, 2023 at Landis Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Edward and Luella M. (Mast) Sauders.
Kay received as associate degree from F & M College and worked at the former New Holland Machine Company in the computer department doing data entry work. She was also employed at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
A member of Salem Bible Church in Voganville, she enjoyed puzzles and animals, especially cats and birdwatching.
Surviving is a daughter Karen married to Richard Blackstone, Baltimore, MD, two granddaughters: Caitlin Blackstone and Makenzie Blackstone, a brother Kenneth married to Melinda Sauders, Hobe Sound, FL, a sister-in-law Shirley Sauders, a nephew Jeff Sauders and a niece Wanda Howard
She was preceded in death by a brother Carl M. Sauders and a niece Wendy Martin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Bridgeville E. C. Church, 5971 Division Hwy., Narvon, PA. Interment will be in Bridgeville Cemetery.
The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
