Kay A. Kurtz, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Mark and Cora (Schankel) Martin and was the wife of Donald P. Kurtz with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Kay was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, where she was active in church life. During her working years, Kay worked as a tax preparer. She had been a member of the Ephrata School Board and volunteered at Ephrata Women's Connection. Kay enjoyed retired life and especially enjoyed her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, D. Craig, husband of Patti Kurtz, Kevin D., husband of Leigh-Anne Kurtz, Eric D., husband of Amy Kurtz; six grandchildren, Christy, Brent, Morgan, Kallie, Garrett and Savannah; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Evan, Harper and Nash; two sisters, Pearl E. Weller, Dawn Fortna and a sister-in-law, Mary Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Allen Kurtz; a brother, Dale Martin and a brother-in-law, Don Fortna.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 to 11 am, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by a home-going service at 11 am, with Pastor Wayne Yarnall officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
