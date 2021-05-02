Kay A. Hamilton, 87, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Kermit W. and Anna M. (Smith) Houser. Kay was the wife of Paul Hamilton, Jr. with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage this past February 24th.
Kay retired from Gimbels department store in Park City Center in 1991. She was a partner at LCBC church in Manheim where she attended for 13 years. Kay loved flower gardening, cooking, and being with her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, and was able to enjoy 26 Winters at her beach home in Boynton Beach, FL.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul, Jr., are three children, Michael Hamilton, husband of Patirica (Kauffman) of Mount Joy, Randy Hamilton, husband of Deborah (Smith) of Lititz, and Sue Ann Lively, wife of the late Robert of Maytown; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Ernst of York.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Luckenbaugh.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545.