Katsuko Bowen, 77, passed away May 16, 2023, at Hamilton Arms, Lancaster. Born June 5, 1945, in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Kozo and Ei Hidano.
She met her husband, Ray Bowen Sr., while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Japan. Married on May 1, 1979, they travelled back to the U.S. to raise their family. Katsuko was a loving wife and mom to her 3 children: Raymond Jr. and Christopher Bowen and Kayla (Bowen) Trendler. Also, a beloved grandma to Ethan Coasey, Ray III and Kynslee Bowen, Landon, Midori, Noel and Ophelia Bowen.
Affectionately known as Kate by many, she was a feisty, little ball of energy. She enjoyed gardening and worked at Ruof's Flowers for 10+ years and was a housekeeper for 20+ years at Hamilton Arms.
Kate's family will greet friends from 3 to 4 pm, followed by a celebration of her life at 4 pm with Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating, on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with her husband Ray.
