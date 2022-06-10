Katrina Rose Martin, stillborn daughter of Timothy Ray and Marlene M. Zimmerman Martin of Myerstown, PA, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in the UPMC, Magee Women's Hospital, Lititz, PA.
Surviving in addition to her parents are siblings, Christopher, Jessica, Travis, Nolan, Lyndon and Juliana; paternal grandparents, Norman and Ruth Martin of Myerstown; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Esther Mae Zimmerman of New Holland; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 AM in Mt. Zion Mennonite Cemetery, 204 Deep Run Road, Myerstown, PA. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
