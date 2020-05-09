Katie Z. Nolt, 91, of Brownstown, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at home.
She was born in Blueball, Lancaster County, to the late Ivan S.and Magdalena (Zimmerman) Martin. She was the wife of Edwin W. Nolt with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
In addition to her husband, Katie is survived by six sons: Ervin, husband of Arlene Nolt of Memphis, MO, Aaron, husband of Nancy Nolt of New Bloomfield, Edwin, Jr., husband of Mary Ann Nolt of New Bloomfield, Eugene, husband of Liz Nolt Landisburg, Marvin, husband of Nancy Nolt of Landisburg, Leonard, husband of LeAnne Nolt of Leola; three daughters, Vera Nolt of Leola, Arlene, wife of John Kurtz of Beavertown, Ruth, wife of Leonard Nolt of New Holland; 43 grandchildren; 171 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Amos, husband of Esther Martin; a sister, Esther, wife of the late John Hoover and a sister-in-law, Frances (wife of the late Harvey) Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Emma Martin, Ada (Eli) Martin, Paul (Annie) Martin, Ivan (Barbara) Martin, Lena (David) Martin, Aaron (Mary) Martin, Anna (Samuel) Reiff, Harvey Martin; a granddaughter, Kimberly Nolt and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
