Katie Z. Martin, 85, formerly of Stone Hill Rd., Denver entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Cocalico Christian Home.
A member of the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mattie Zimmerman Martin of E. Earl Twp. Katie worked for Victor Weaver (now Tyson Foods) for 35 years, then was a homemaker.
Surviving are: a sister, Mattie wife of the late Ezra Burkholder, Versailles, MO; a sister-in-law, Hettie Martin, Fortuna, MO; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: siblings, Fannie Burkholder (late Levi), Emma Hoover (late Frank), Menno (late Ada), William (late Arlene), John.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Muddy Creek (Frame) Mennonite Church, 531 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Viewing: 1 - 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
