Katie Z. Hoover, 95, of Leola, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at home.
She was born in Brecknock Township to the late Banks M. and Anna E. (Zimmerman) Horning and was the wife of the late Aaron W. Hoover who passed away in 2011.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church, Ephrata.
Katie is survived by 5 children, Melvin (Martha) Hoover of Leola, John (Ruth Ann) Hoover of Marietta, Marvin (Anna Mary) Hoover of Womelsdorf, Moses (Arlene) Hoover of Myerstown, and Aaron (Edna) Hoover of Bethel; son-in-law, Kenneth Sauder of Ephrata; 42 grandchildren; 179 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 6 siblings, Michael Z. Horning of Richland, Moses Z. (Edna) Horning of East Earl, Henry Z. (Ruth) Horning of Lititz, Verna Z. (John) Martin of Denver, Alta Z. (Willis) Martin of Lebanon, and Luke Z. (Mary Ann) Horning of Newmanstown; sister-in-law, Etta Horning of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Ella Mae Hoover and Mabel Sauder; 2 brothers, Amos Z. Horning and Edwin Z. Horning; 3 sisters, Anna Z. Musser, Eva Z. Horning, Ella Z. Horning; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 8:45 a.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
