Katie W. Nolt, 96, of Stevens, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Hinkletown, she was a daughter of the late Harry N. and Emma Z. (Wenger) Snyder. Her first husband, John M. Sauder, died June 5, 1956. Her second husband, Raymond W. Nolt, died Oct. 1, 2015.
Katie was both a homemaker and worked outside the home. She was a kind friend to all. She enjoyed house plants, cats, reading, and current events.
Surviving are 4 children, Harvey S., married to Grace I. (Weber) Sauder of New Holland, Irene S. Haas of New Holland, Ruth S., married to Jody L. Ansel of Stevens, and Esther S., married to Francis E. McGill of Villanova; 8 step children, Anna H. Brubacher, Paul H. Nolt, Melvin H. Nolt, Titus H. Nolt, Mary H. Martin, Mabel H. Brubaker, Harvey H. Nolt, and Eva H. Nolt; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and 6 half-brothers and sisters, John Jacob Snyder, Anna Mary Reiff, Joseph Snyder, Ella Fox, Lloyd Snyder, and Earl Snyder.
Preceding her in death are 3 children, Alta S. Sauder, Laura S. Nolt, and Leroy S. Nolt; 7 brothers and sisters, an infant brother, Clayton Snyder, Harry Snyder, Jr., Lena Snyder, Menno Snyder, John Snyder, and Samuel Snyder; a half-sister, Esther Snyder; and 2 half-brothers, Aaron and David Snyder.
A private funeral service for Katie will be for the immediate family. However, viewing for the public will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Hahnstown United Zion Church, 900 Glenwood Dr., Ephrata. Interment will be in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to do a kind deed in honor of Katie. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
