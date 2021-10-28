Katie Stoltzfus, 93, of 184 Quarry Rd., Leola, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Ctr., Akron on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Born in Talmage, she was the daughter of the late Elmer D. and Emma Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A quilt maker and member of the Old Order Amish Church, Katie tended market for many years for Clyde Weaver at Allentown. Her hobbies included reading and playing scrabble with her friends.
Survivors: brothers, Jesse Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Elam Stoltzfus, Leola; sister, Ruth Fisher, New York; sister-in-law, Norma Stoltzfus, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a friend Ruby Gilmer.
Preceded in death: siblings, Paul, Alvin, Leon, Dan Stoltzfus, stillborn sister; sisters-in-laws, Lavina, Rebecca, Anna Mary, Edna Stoltzfus; brother-in-law, Leon Fisher.
Funeral Services: Thursday, Oct. 28th, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST at Sam Smoker’s, 171 Quarry Rd., Leola with viewing there till the service. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery.
