Katie S. Stoltzfus, age 83, of 119 Lower Valley Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Enos B. Stoltzfus who passed away on November 4, 2010. She was born in Bird In Hand, daughter of the late Samuel & Bertha Stoltzfoos Miller. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 5 children: Samuel M. husband of Anna Miller Stoltzfus, Bertha M. wife of Samuel Z. Stoltzfus both of Christiana, Nancy M. wife of Eli S. King, Benjamin M. husband of Barbara Esh Stoltzfus, Fannie M. wife of David B. King all of Wisconsin, 40 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 5 siblings: Rachel S. wife of Levi Fisher of Mill Hall, PA, David S. husband of Mary Petersheim Miller of Franklin County, Fannie S. wife of Benjamin Zook of Paradise, Bertha S. wife of Ezra Beiler of Loganton, PA, Samuel S. husband of Ada Stoltzfus Miller of Indiana. She was preceded in death by an infant son, 2 grandchildren: Jonathon Stoltzfus and Nancy King, 4 siblings: Mary S. Stoltzfus, Jacob B., Eli L. and Isaiah S. Miller.
Funeral service will take place from her late home, 119 Lower Valley Road, Christiana, PA, on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9 a.m. E.S.T. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com