Katie S. Riehl, 41, of 154 Refton Rd., New Providence, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. Born in Providence Twp., she was the daughter of Lydia Stoltzfus Riehl of New Providence and the late John F. Riehl. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by: 7 siblings, Linda married to Isaac Fisher, New Providence, B. John Riehl, at home, Amos married to Rebecca Blank Riehl, Madisonburg, Benuel married to Dora Zook Riehl, Paradise, Mary married to Mervin Stoltzfus, Narvon, Elizabeth Riehl, at home, Ruth married to Benuel Blank, New Providence; 27 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's- Leola.
