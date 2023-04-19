Katie S. Fisher, 88, of 338 N. Ronks Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the home of her daughter. Born in Intercourse, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Annie Smucker Esh. She was the wife of the late Emanuel R. Fisher with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: 8 children, Steve, Leola, Anne (Ben) Allgyer, Leola, Susie Fisher, Lake Ridge, VA, Ruth Ann (William) Beall, Easton, MD, Levi (Elizabeth) Fisher, Ronks, Sally (Melvin) Esh, Gordonville, Emanuel Fisher, Jr., Mervin Fisher, both of Bird-in-Hand; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Sallie (late Jacob) Flaud, Anna Mary (late Crist) Lapp, Lydia (Amos) Stoltzfus; sisters-in-law, Annie Esh, Ida Esh, Betty Esh and Arlene Esh. She was preceded in death by: 9 brothers, Stephen, Amos, Jonathan, Emanuel, Levi, Aaron, John, David and Daniel; 6 sisters-in-law, Sarah, Katie, Lizzie, Fannie, Sadie, and Rebecca Esh; twin granddaughters, Valerie Joy and Diane Renee Allgyer.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11 AM EST with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
