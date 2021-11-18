Katie S. Beiler, age 95, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away at the home of her daughter, Anna Mary Fox in New Holland, PA, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. By the testimony of her faith we believe she went to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was wife of the late Jacob F. Beiler, who passed on July 14, 1990. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Amos S. and Priscilla Stoltzfus Kauffman.
Katie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church in Lancaster, PA. She attended New Order Amish Church in Pinecraft, FL from the years of 2014 to 2021, when she resided there.
She is survived by 4 children; a son, Melvin K. husband of Fannie Stoltzfus
Beiler of Gordonville, Anna Mary Stoltzfus Fox wife of Warren Fox of New Holland, Barbara wife of David Esh of Sarasota, FL, Ruth K. wife of David Glick of Mifflintown, PA, 24 grandchildren, and 78 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Anna Stoltzfus, 4 brothers; Levi, John, Mel, and Samuel Kauffman. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Chet Stoltzfus, and 3 great-granddaughters, Tatania Smucker, twins, Cheyenne and Dana Beiler, a sister, Mattie Stoltzfus, and 3 brothers; Dan, Jacob, and Omar Kauffman.
Funeral Service will take place at the home of David L. King, 181 Snake Lane, Kinzers, PA, on Friday, November 19th, at 11 AM. A viewing will be held Thursday from 5-8 PM, at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, PA. Private Interment will take place in Spring Garden Amish Cemetery for family members. shiveryfuneralhome.com
