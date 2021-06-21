Katie Ruth King, 80, passed away into eternal rest Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Lewistown, PA. She was born on Nov. 28, 1940 to John B. and Racheal King. She spent most of her life on the farm in Honey Brook, PA. She was a member of the New Order Amish Church in Honey Brook.
Surviving are: 2 brothers, Paul B. (Delores) King, Richmond, MO, Abner R.(Mary) King, Honey Brook; a sister, Thelma (Raymond) Martin, Lewistown, with whom she resided at the time of her death. Also surviving are 21 nephews and nieces; 47 great-nephews and nieces; 3 great-great-nephews and nieces.
Since 2003, when she and her widowed mother needed care, they moved to Lewistown with her sister. When mother passed away in 2007, she spent 4 months each year with each of her siblings and in her final years also some time with her nieces. Katie was a blessing to care for.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 AM from Eastern Mennonite Church, 678 Reservoir Rd., Honey Brook with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd from 4 to 8 PM from Summitview Christian Fellowship, 144 Summitville Rd., New Holland. Furman's – Leola
