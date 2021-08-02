Katie N. Shirk, 92, of 278 East Black Creek Rd., East Earl, PA died July 31, 2021, at her home, after a long illness.
She was the wife of Titus M. Shirk, who passed away in 2009. Born in Caernarvon Township, she was the daughter of the late Clement M. and Annie (Newswanger) Leinbach.
She was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are two sons, Melvin L. Shirk (Ada Mae Zimmerman), East Earl and Allen L. Shirk (Lizzie Hoover), East Earl, and six daughters, Alice, Mabel, and Esther Shirk, all at home, Kathryn (Aaron Newswanger), Narvon, Anna Mae and Laura Shirk, East Earl, twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, two brothers, Christian N. Leinbach (Valerie Yancik), Tamaqua, and Enos N. Leinbach (Katie Huber), Loysville, six sisters, Emma (Eli Huber), Narvon, Martha Oberholtzer, Millmont, Susie (Ivan Sauder), Ephrata, Fannie Horst, Denver, Anna (Verle Payne), Omak, WA, and Mabel (Lloyd Martin), Myerstown, and one sister-in-law, Lydia (Weaver) Leinbach, East Earl.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother David N. Leinbach and two brothers-in-law, Ivan Oberholtzer and Luke Z. Horst.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, with Bishop Leon N. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the residence of Allen L. Shirk, 111 E. Black Creek Rd., East Earl on Wednesday August 4 from 1 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
