Katie Lenore Hannigan, of Millersville, PA, went to heaven on July 25, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in York, PA, on February 22, 1948.
Katie is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael Patrick Hannigan; her loving children Stephanie Michele Clement (Michael Allen Clement), Emily Katie Miller (Lawrence Michael Miller), and Kevin Michael Hannigan; and the apples of her eye, her beautiful grandchildren, Patrick Michael Clement, Katie Elizabeth Clement, Ella Louise Miller, and Lillian Grace Miller.
In life she enjoyed many things, including the beach, hiking, yoga, and gardening. An avid and talented chef, she loved cooking for her family, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
She was proud of her work at York Hospital, Lancaster Newspaper, and as a business owner. She owned and operated Print by Katie, a custom printing business, for 15 years.
Katie was a true joy to be around; lighthearted, caring, and fun. She will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to ACCESS York, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, where Katie volunteered. Donate at https://www.ywcayork.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ Click Make a Gift. Select Direct my gift to: Victim Services (ACCESS/VAC). Check Yes, this is an honor or memorial gift. Check Yes, the honoree is deceased.
