Katie K. Stoltzfus, 86, of 802 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook, passed away at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late John U. Stoltzfus who passed away in 2012. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late John M. And Barbara King Esh. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 9 children: Samuel E. husband of Susie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Elmer E. husband of Rebecca Beiler Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Elam E. husband of Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Malinda E. wife of John B. Esch of New Providence, John J. husband of Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus of Pembroke, KY, Amos E. husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus of Trenton, KY, Mary E. wife of Ephraim Stoltzfus of Hopkinsville, KY, Sylvia E. wife of Kore Stoltzfus of Ovid, NY, and Daniel E. husband of Mima Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, 97 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Barbara wife of the late Benjamin Kauffman of Christiana, Malinda wife of the late Samuel Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, Aaron husband of Sylvia Lapp Esh, Lydia wife of David Glick and Mary Esh all of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara E. Stoltzfus and 5 siblings: John, the late husband of Lizzie Glick Esh of Quarryville, Jacob Esh, Jonas Esh, Abner Esh, Fannie Beiler, Lizzie King and Sarah Kauffman.
A private service will take place with interment in the Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
