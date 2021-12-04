Katie Glick, 77, of 121 Red Bird Lane, Loysville, PA. 17047, wife of the late Emery Glick, entered into rest on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Clinic in Mexico.
Born in Ronks, PA., She was the daughter of the late Isaac King and Rebecca Lapp-King- Petershiem. Mrs. Glick was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by four children. Samuel, married to Susie Beiler Glick of Loysville, PA., Verna, married to Stephen F. Stoltzfus, Jr., of Landisburg, PA., John and Barbara both at home and 9 grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her mother are her siblings. John King, husband of Rebecca of Leola, PA., Abe King, husband of Anna of Kinzers, PA., Barbara Lapp, wife of Henry Lapp and Samuel King, husband of Naomi both of Loysville. Step siblings, Lydia Stoltzfus of Gordonville, PA., Emma Stoltzfus of Leola, PA., John Petershiem, husband of Susie of Christiana, PA., Emanuel Petershiem, husband of Annie of Paradise, PA., Susie Stoltzfus, wife of Dan of Allenwood, PA.
In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca and an infant son. A granddaughter, Naomi Mae and a grandson, David Stoltzfus.
The funeral service was held at the late home at 10 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021. A viewing was held at the late home until the time of service. Burial will be in Stoney Ridge Cemetery, Loysville, PA.
The Boyer Family is honored to handle the arrangements for the Glick Family and the Amish Community.
A living tribute »