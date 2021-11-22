Katie G. Stoltzfus, 83, of 157 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers, entered into rest Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sylvia Glick Esch. She was the wife of the late Joe Stoltzfus who died in 2008. Katie was a domestic and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 step-sons, Isaac married to Anna Stoltzfus, Kinzers, David married to Katie Stoltzfus, Paradise, Amos married to Lydianne Stoltzfus, Strasburg; 8 step-daughters, Barbara Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Linda married to Amos Esh, Christiana, Edna married to Henry King, Kinzers, Fannie married to Levi Zook, Blain, Sarah married to Ivan Esh, Susie married to Paul Zook, Amanda married to Sam Stoltzfus, all of Gap, Mary married to Leroy Lapp, Parkesburg; 60 step-grandchildren; 103 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Naomi married to the late Elam Stoltzfus, Elam married to Anna King Esch; sisters-in-law, Katie King Esch, Sylvia Esh Esch. She was preceded in death by: a step-granddaughter; 4 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rachel Beiler, Ephraim Esch, Anna Mary Beiler, Lena, Jacob, and David Esch.
Funeral services will be from the Isaac Stoltzfus residence, 145 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12 noon with interment in Spring Garden Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »