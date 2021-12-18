Katie G. King, 83, of 426C Beechdale Rd., Bird-in-Hand, entered into rest on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Amos and Mary Glick King. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Miss King worked as a domestic at various places.
She is survived by: a brother, Amos married to Jane King, Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Israel Smoker, Lancaster, Levi Lantz, Gordonville; sisters-in-law, Christiann King, Blain, Lydia King, Christiana; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: siblings, John, Jake, Daniel and Aaron King, Lydia Beiler, Susie Smoker, Sadie Lantz.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from the late home with viewing there till the time of service. Interment: Myer’s Cemetery, Leola.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »