Katie F. Stoltzfus, age 88 of 277 Maple Shade Road, Christiana, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was the wife of the late John K. Stoltzfus. She was born in Morgantown daughter to the late Benjamin F. and Nancy Beiler Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 11 step children; Levi F. husband of Mary Miller Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Emma F. wife of Emanuel Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John Z. husband of Annie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of New York, Lavina F. wife of Ammon Stoltzfoos of Indiana, Samuel Z. husband of Bertha Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Christiana, Ammon F. husband of Malinda Beiler Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Rachel F. wife of David Lantz of Strasburg, Isreal F. husband of Lizzie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Christ F. husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus, Susie F. wife of Daniel Stoltzfus, David F. husband of Rachel Fisher Stoltzfus all of Kentucky, 103 step grandchildren, numerous step great-grandchildren and 2 siblings; Henry B. Stoltzfus of Christina and Fannie B. wife of Mose Glick of Willow Street.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Priscilla Stoltzfus late wife of Jacob Stoltzfus husband of Annie Beiler Stoltzfus of Honey Brook and 11 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from the home of her step son Samuel Z. Stoltzfus, 279 Maple Shade Road, Christiana, on Saturday, July 3rd at 9:00 a.m. E.S.T. with interment in Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service.
A living tribute »