Katie E. Stoltzfus, 87, of 3036 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Amos L. and Barbara Esh Smucker. She was the wife of the late Daniel L. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 9 children, Amos S. married to Mary Fisher Stoltzfus, Lititz, Barbara married to Jacob Esh, Bird-in-Hand, Mary married to Aaron K. Lapp, Allenwood, Arie married to Abner A. Beiler, Lancaster, Jacob S. married to Barbara Kauffman Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Levi S. married to Sadie King Stoltzfus, Manheim, Katie married to Samuel Z. King, Leola, Daniel, Jr., married to Fannie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Woodward, Rachel married to Aaron L. Lantz, Bird-in-Hand; 83 grandchildren; 209 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Jonathan Smucker, Kinzers, Arie Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Malinda Blank, Christiana, Mary Blank, Newburg, Aquilla married to Rachel Smucker, Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by: 3 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Levi and Daniel Smucker.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, March 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
