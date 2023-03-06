Katie E. Miller, 72, of 629 Mill Creek School Road, Bird-in-Hand, passed away at home on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Barbara Esh Blank. She was the wife of Jacob L. Miller. A homemaker, Mrs. Miller was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, Anna B. married to Leroy Fisher, Rebersburg, Amos B. married to Rebecca Lapp Miller, John B. married to Emma King Miller, both of Bird-in-Hand, Barbie B. married to Aaron King, Jr., Lancaster, Samuel B. married to Barbara Stoltzfus Miller, Bird-in-Hand, Naomi B. married to Elmer King, Points, WV, Rebecca B. married to Christ Lapp, Leola; 45 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Arie married to Elam Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Joseph married to Susie Blank, Narvon, Barbara married to Aaron Glick, Coatesville, Christ married to Sally Blank, Gap, David married to Susie Blank, Gap, Linda married to Simeon Beiler, Paradise, Rebecca married to Elam Beiler, Emma Beiler, both of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Elam Beiler.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
