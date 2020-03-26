Katie B. Smoker, 90, of 14 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Hannah L. Blank King. She was the wife of late Michael K. Smoker. Katie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: five children, Reuben E. husband of Gayle Smoker of Gap, Ruth Ann Beiler of Ronks, Hannah R. wife of Christ S. King of Kinzers, Lester D. husband of Rachel F. Smoker, Wilmer J. husband of Carolyn S. Smoker both of Ronks; twenty-one grandchildren; fifty-two great-grandchildren; brother, Levi B. husband of Jean Marie King of New Holland; sister-in-law, Barbara K. Smoker, Ronks. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and four sisters; a great-grandson and son-in-law, Ben Beiler.
Services are private. Interment: Gordonville Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola
