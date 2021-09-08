Katie B. King, 72, of Millheim, passed away at home on September 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born March 31, 1949 in New Holland, Katie was the daughter of the late Elias and Suvilla (Blank) Stoltzfus. On November 4, 1969 she married Jonathan F. King who survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband Jonathan, Katie is survived by one daughter, Sarann M. Armor (Farrell) of Strasburg; one son, Reuben M. King (Susie) of Christiana; siblings, Elizabeth Stoltzfus of New Holland, Samuel M. Stoltzfus (Priscilla) of Bellefonte, Rachel Stoltzfus of Millersburg, Arieanna Stoltzfus (Amos) of Gap, Rachel Beiler (Aaron) of Lancaster and Suvilla Stoltzfus of Gap. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Katie was preceded in death by two brothers, Benjamin and Stephen Stoltzfus; one sister, Sarah Beiler; one son-in-law, Elmer Stoltzfus and two brothers-in-law, Jonas Beiler and David Stoltzfus.
Visitation will be held at the King home from September 7, 2021 - September 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at the King home on September 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Katie will be laid to rest in Ronks, Lancaster County. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim assisted the family with the arrangements.
