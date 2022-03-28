Katie B. Fisher, stillborn daughter of Emanuel S. and Miriam Beiler Fisher of 155 Magnolia Drive, Holtwood, was born on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Women and Babies Hospital. Surviving besides her parents are 2 siblings: Martha B. And Steven B. Fisher, grandparents: Steven B. and Mattie Lapp Fisher of Holtwood, Henry and Annie Esh Beiler of Holtwood, and great grandparents: Katie Fisher of Christiana, Lydia Lapp King of Holtwood, Naomi Esh of Delta, Amos and Miriam Beiler of Cambridge City, IN. Funeral service took place on Saturday, March 26th at the late home at 9 a.m. EST. Interment was in the Drumore Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
