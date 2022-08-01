Katie Ann Stoltzfus, age 36, and her two daughters, Mary Etta, age 14 and Naomi Rose, age 7, of 808 Goram Road, Brogue, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 as a result of an accident in Lower Chanceford Township. Katie Ann was the wife of Amos F. Stoltzfus, and they were the parents of Mary Etta and Naomi Rose. Katie Ann was born in Gordonville, daughter of Elmer S. & Naomi S. Beiler King of Brogue. Mary Etta was born in Strasburg and Naomi Rose was born in Brogue.
Surviving also are Katie Ann and Amos's children: Elmer Lee, Anna Marie, Marlin, Rebekah, Nathan, and Amanda Stoltzfus, all at home. Katie Ann is also survived by 7 siblings: Stephen S., husband of Ruthie King Stoltzfus of Payton, CO, Daniel Jay husband of Catherine Lynn Stoltzfus King of Gap, Linda B. wife of Mervin J. Fisher of Gordonville, Annie Marie, wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus of Lititz, Mary Ruth wife of Arlan M. King of Gordonville, Melvin John King and Nathan B. King, both of Paradise. Also surviving is Amos's mother: Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus, wife of John Stoltzfus of Quarryville and the late Melvin Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 808 Goram Road, Brogue on Tuesday, August 2nd at 9 am EST. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will take place in the Chanceford Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
