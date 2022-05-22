Kati Swisher

Katrina R. Swisher, 55, of Myerstown went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at HonorHealth Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Todd Swisher, and they would have celebrated 12 years of marriage on May 21, 2022.
Born in Maine on October 12, 1966, she was the daughter of Ann Maynard and the late William Robbins of Maine. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by step-father Roger Maynard, in-laws William and Doris Swisher, and sister Becky Robbins of Arizona, and brothers James Robbins of Massachusetts and Charles Robbins of Rhode Island.
In addition, Kati is survived by children Kaola Bovell of Lebanon, Sharon Hitz wife of Joshua Hitz of Annville, Daniel Swisher husband of Michelle Swisher of Lawn, Sarah Sholly wife of Jeremiah Sholly of Palmyra, and Rebekah Wetherhold wife of Jacob Wetherhold of Myerstown; grandchildren Alana, Malachi, Josiah, Dakota, Kaylan, Jackson, Autumn, Hunter, Griffin, Valerie, Logan, Janelle, Thorin, and soon-to-be-born Arbor.
Kati served in various leadership roles at Align Life Ministries for 28 years, most recently as Executive Vice President contributing to the spiritual community, culture, and mission. She enjoyed worshiping and fellowshipping with the congregation at Mt. Aetna Bible Church.
Kati loved spending time with her entire family and friends. Kati enjoyed exploring and photographing God's creation with her husband, as well as creative projects and jigsaw puzzles.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. and Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 A.M. all being held at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Align Life Ministries, 131 S. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Grose Funeral Home, Inc.-Myerstown is in charge of arrangements.