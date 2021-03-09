Kathy Sue Heiser, 64, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Oakley Slaughter and late Mary (Helt), wife of the late Robert S. Weachter. She was the wife of Ralph R. Heiser with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.
She was previously a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
Kathy worked in the food service department of Ephrata Community Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, going to the mountains and the shore, and family time. She also enjoyed listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty, attending Breakfast Group and was a lifetime member of Strausstown Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by a granddaughter, Ella Marlene Heiser; her half-siblings, Pam George of East Petersburg, David Slaughter of Hopeland, Cody Slaughter of VA and step-mother, Betty Slaughter of Lititz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Heiser, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Millport Union Cemetery, Log Cabin Road, Leola, with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.