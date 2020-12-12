On December 2, 2020, Kathy (Stone) Smith of Marietta gained her angel wings after a courageous battle with pneumonia. She was 55. She was born in Carlisle on December 19, 1964 to the late Clarence Emory Stone and Hilda May (Boose) Stone.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Stone) Urban and her husband Matt, and their two children, Anya and Austin Urban, all of Columbia. In addition to her daughter, Kathy is survived by her eight siblings: Gloria Diehl of New Bloomfield, Clark (Bonnie) Stone of Loysville, Gale (Sue) Stone of Loysville, Darlene (Paul) Sutcliffe of Lebanon, Mervin (Carol) Stone of Loysville, Brenda (John) Weldon of Duncannon, Sarah ((Todd) Thumma of Boiling Springs, and Laurie (Jason) Heckert of Loysville. Kathy will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and her two canine companions.
Kathy faithfully attended the Marietta Mennonite Church. Kathy was involved in the 4-H club and enjoyed showing off her goats at the Perry County Fair in Newport. She loved walking her dogs and reading her Bible. She enjoyed coming back to Perry County to visit the family farm and attend other events. She was also a lover of the character "Snoopy," from the show Peanuts. Kathy collected many "Snoopy" items and even had a dog that looked just like him and was also given the name "Snoopy."
It is the family's request, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made in Kathy's name to York County SPCA online at www.ycspca.org/get-involved/donate/donate.html or by mail at 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, December 17 at Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville to honor Kathy. The public viewing will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon, at which time the funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Brother Jay Deiter officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service in Restland Cemetery. COVID precautions will include social distancing, mandatory masks, and inside gathering limits.
As already noted, Kathy is part of a large family, so they request that people coming to greet and pay their respects, but are NOT going to the cemetery, come from 10 AM to 11 AM. Those folks coming for the funeral service, could arrive in the second hour of visitation (11 AM to 12 noon) to accommodate the family while maintaining inside gathering limits.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., located in Loysville, PA.