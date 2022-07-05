Kathy S. Witmer, 67, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Ethel W. (Stekervetz) and Paul M. Witmer.
Kathy was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. She was a longtime member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church. She worked at the Willow Valley Smorgasbord Restaurant and then John Herr's Village Market until her retirement. She was dedicated to her work and would often arrive early. Kathy enjoyed collecting dolls and loved cats. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her brothers: Jay W. Witmer husband of Linda of Millersville and James D. Witmer husband of Joni Sweigart of Millersville; her nieces and nephews: Ken J. Witmer husband of Kelly, Kelly J. Hench wife of Alan and Lauren B. Witmer as well as several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth E. Witmer and a nephew Kipp Witmer. She enjoyed a lifelong friendship with her best friend Paula Bitner Remley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, PA 17551. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Stehman United Methodist Cemetery.
